Kegler's Corner: Ciena Brittle Booms 702

Talk about March Madness — we’ve got it every week with prime time league bowling, right here at Hood River’s venerable Orchard Lanes. Tenpin bowling doesn’t get any better than here in home town USA.

That’s right, Hood River is definitely an All American City and our own Ciena Brittle is an All American bowler. The youngster did it again last week, firing a nifty scratch 702 three game series in the high powered Wednesday night Fraternal league.

The smooth right hander had a strike fest to begin the session, upending those formidable 3 pound, 6 ounce pins like they were itsy-bitsy, teeny-weenie Lego toys, racking up 11 strikes for a near perfect 279 game.

With a great start like that, the sky is the limit and Ciena finished up like the all-star she is with a 231 game to get that milestone 700 series. Oh, how sweet it is! How good is that you say?

Well, for her night’s work, Ciena averaged a pro-like 234 pins per game.

Our women bowlers have rolled three 700s this season and Ciena has two of them — and she’s only a few years out of high school, but she’s already one of the best bowlers in town.

Many bowlers never shoot a 600 series in their life! Ciena is simply a breath of fresh air for women’s bowling in Hood River and for all of us really. She has injected youthful energy back into our local scene.

Ciena topped everybody in league action last week, beating her average by 138 pins. A couple of other 10 pin trundlers also found the zone last time out.

Dave Baumsteiger had a field day in the Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies league, where he notched a nice scratch 641 series that was 125 pins over his average.

And Roger Montavon, our recent city singles champion, flashed more of that same brilliance in the Fraternal, topping his average by 108 pins. Here’s to big strings of strikes and clean games, good bowling everybody!

League reports:

Monday night Industrial league: Aaron Troxel, 267 game and 628 series; Lynn Spellman, 628 series; George Buck, 267 game; Joey Sheirbon, 235 game.