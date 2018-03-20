Hood River News logo

News and information from our partners

‘Lion in Winter’ opens

Kings Henry II of England and Philip of France — Paul Bowen, left, and Emma Spaulding — toast their tenuous alliance in an early scene of “The Lion in Winter."

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea
Kings Henry II of England and Philip of France — Paul Bowen, left, and Emma Spaulding — toast their tenuous alliance in an early scene of “The Lion in Winter."

As of Tuesday, March 20, 2018

﻿

Kings Henry II of England and Philip of France — Paul Bowen, left, and Emma Spaulding — toast their tenuous alliance in an early scene of “The Lion in Winter,” a Plays for Non-Profits Production opening Friday at Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center. The play, about power, family, and political intrigue, runs two and a half hours including intermission and is suitable for children 12 and up. Proceeds benefit the Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital Foundation and The Next Door, Inc. Shows are March 23-24, March 30-31 at 7:30 p.m., and March 25 at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 students and seniors, available at Waucoma Bookstore and online at www.showtix4u.com

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)