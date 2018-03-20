Pick of the Week: ‘Bug Chicks’ visit libraries March 28

The Bug Chicks return to the Gorge on Wednesday, March 28 with their live bugs — including a bright blue spider. This entomologist team teaches kids about insects, arachnids and their relatives while encouraging bravery and empowerment.
Schedule: Cascade Locks Library at 10 a.m., Parkdale Library at 1 p.m., and the Hood River Library at 4 p.m.
