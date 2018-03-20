Hood River News logo

Pick of the Week: ‘Bug Chicks’ visit libraries March 28

The Bug Chicks return to the Gorge March 28 at Cascade Locks, Hood River and Parkdale libraries.

The Bug Chicks return to the Gorge March 28 at Cascade Locks, Hood River and Parkdale libraries.

The Bug Chicks return to the Gorge on Wednesday, March 28 with their live bugs — including a bright blue spider. This entomologist team teaches kids about insects, arachnids and their relatives while encouraging bravery and empowerment.

Schedule: Cascade Locks Library at 10 a.m., Parkdale Library at 1 p.m., and the Hood River Library at 4 p.m.

