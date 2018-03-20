Hood River News logo

News and information from our partners

Sheriff Log, March 12 to 18

As of Tuesday, March 20, 2018

﻿

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

March 17 — Highway 35, 14000 block — Male contacted regarding an assault complaint.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:

March 12 — Westwood Drive, 4500 block — Criminal mischief reported.

March 12 — Miller Road, 6200 block — Unknown persons damaged a driver’s side window molding over the weekend of March 10-11.

March 16 — Herman creek Road, Cascade Locks — Two adults were cited for criminal trespass II.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

March 16 — Parkdale — Female arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Baseline near Third. She was cited and released to family.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

March 13 — Country Club Road, 1500 block — Hit and run reported.

March 16 — Tucker Road, 1400 block — Deputy responded to a two-vehicle crash.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

March 17 — Odell Highway, 3000 block — Male arrested for probation violations.

Theft or burglary:

March 12 — S.W. John Quincy, 0-100 block — Aggravated theft I reported.

March 13 — Homestead Drive, 3600 block — Deputy recovered a vehicle stolen in Hood River.

Other:

March 13 — Tilly Jane Campground — Deputy responded to a search and rescue call.

March 14 — N.W. Walnut Street, 200 block, Cascade Locks — Runaway juvenile reported.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)