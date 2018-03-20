Victoria Ervin wins National Flight scholarship

Victoria Ervin, Hood River Soaring’s first student female pilot, has been awarded the Soaring Society of America’s National flight training scholarship. This scholarship will help pay for her instruction and other fees associated with her goal of becoming a certified glider pilot by her 18th birthday and get her one step closer to her ultimate goal of being a Fighter Pilot.

Ervin, a senior at Hood River Valley High School, was introduced to soaring at the age of 16 — last January — when she attended an eight-week ground school course for beginning student glider pilots. To Ervin, soaring is thrilling. “It is so much fun, and it is a constant learning experience,” she said.

Ervin was up against a record setting number of applicants for the flight training scholarship. Her mentor, Paul Woolery, said, “Victoria is bright, ambitious, mature, and hard-working. Despite a demanding academic and extracurricular schedule, Victoria completed nine hours of dual instruction in the 2017 season. She paid all of her towing, instruction, and aircraft rental fees with work study credits from Hood River Soaring’s work study program.”

Ervin is enrolled in four AP classes, has an accumulative GPA of 3.97 and has founded a competitive robotics team that won third place in the Oregon state tournament last year. In addition to volunteering almost 100 hours in the community, she finds the time to participate in Hood River Soaring’s work study program, working many hours as ground crew, performing field maintenance, and assisting with assembling and disassembling gliders (even in foul weather). She has also helped with social media communication and administrative tasks for the club.

“Don’t be afraid to meet new people and explore new opportunities. Set high goals and work hard to achieve them. Just go for it!” said Ervin.

The mission of Hood River Soaring is to promote the art and science of soaring by making the sport more accessible to all including special outreach to youth.

“Although HRS is a young organization, we have rapidly developed the resources to support Victoria’s ambitions,” said Woolery, a founding member of HRS.

“Thanks to the generosity of community donors, our work study program can help aspiring young pilots like Victoria offset the cost of their training,” he said.

For more information about Hood River Soaring, HRS youth program, or donating, visit www.hoodriversoar-ing.org.