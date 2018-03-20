‘Virtual Incubation’ project starts

Rural entrepreneurs with a promising business idea could win $1000 at the conclusion of an eight-week Virtual Incubation Program (VIP) beginning April 5, offered by the Oregon Technology Business Center (OTBC) with sponsorship from the Oregon Community Foundation.

The eight-week business training program will be live interactive webcasts designed to help rural Oregon entrepreneurs start or build a growth business. The eighth session will be a pitch delivered to Angel Investors, who will vote on the most promising business idea and award a $1000 cash prize.

The VIP program is in its third year and has served rural Oregon entrepreneurs in all parts of rural Oregon. Interested entrepreneurs can find complete information and register for the next session beginning April 5 at www.virtualincubationprogram.com or call OTBC at 971-223-4660.

Oregon Technology Business Center is located at 3800 S.W. Cedar Hills Blvd., Suite 260, Beaverton.