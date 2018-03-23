Church News for March 24: Easter services announced

Churches announce Easter services

Concordia

Concordia Lutheran Church will hold services as follows: Palm Sunday, March 25 at 9 a.m.; Maundy Thursday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m.; Good Friday, March 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran, The Dalles; Easter Sunday, April 1, Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. at Idlewild Cemetery (new section) followed by breakfast at Concordia; Easter Sunday, 9 a.m.

Pillar Bible

Pillar Bible Fellowship, 2415 Eastside Road — the old Pine Grove Methodist Church site — will hold Easter services at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 1.

Valley Christian

Hood River Valley Christian, 975 Indian Creek Road, holds their Easter services as follows: Sunday, March 25, 10:30 a.m., Palm Sunday Worship; Thursday, March 29, 6 p.m., Maundy Thursday Seder Dinner; Saturday, March 31, 10 a.m., “The Hoppening,” for all ages — continental breakfast, program and egg hunt; Sunday, April 1, 8:30 a.m. early worship, 9:15-10 a.m., breakfast served by church youth, and 10:30 a.m., Easter Worship (bring flowers for floral cross). For info, call 541-386-2608 or visit hoodrivervalleychristianchurch.com.

St. Mary’s

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont, will hold Easter services as follows: Holy Thursday, March 29, 5:30 p.m. English and 7 p.m. Spanish; Good Friday, March 30, 3 p.m. Stations of the Cross, 5:30 p.m. Celebration of the Lord’s Passion in English, 7 p.m. Spanish; Easter Vigil, March 31, 8 p.m. Solemn Vigil Mass in English; Easter Sunday, April 1, 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish and 10 a.m. in English.

Riverside

Palm Sunday worship starts at 10:30 a.m. at Riverside United Church of Christ, Fourth and State streets. Easter Service starts at the same time on April 1, and includes the annual decoration of the cross with flowers and spring foliage.

Churches may submit Easter and Holy Week items to Trisha Walker at twalker@hoodrivernews.com.