Death Notices, March 24 edition: Lloyd Bradshaw and Diana Griggs

Lloyd Bradshaw

Lloyd Keith Bradshaw, age 53, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., passed away March 18, 2018, near Wamic, Oregon. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Diana Griggs

Diana C. Griggs passed away on March 22, 2018, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Diana was born on June 27, 1942, and was 75 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.