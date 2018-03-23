Western States Stock Horse Seminar April 7 at HR Saddle Club

On Saturday, April 7, the Hood River Saddle Club will host Western States Stock Horse (WSSH) chairman Robert Hartley, who will give an informative classroom presentation, geared to help riders of all ages improve their horsemanship skills in a show environment, stated a press release.

Hartley is an experienced horseman and presenter.

The versatile stock horse show concept is open to all horse breeds and all ages and abilities of riders. Stock horse shows combine one-day educational clinics with two days of competition, allowing riders to test their progress through competition in pleasure, trail, reining and cow horse classes. The format of a stock horse show is designed to be straightforward and positive, always encouraging growth and improvement.

WSSH is an affordable way to educate and show horses — continuing training methods handed down from past generations while always encouraging and promoting a versatile, usable performance horse, said the press release.

There is no charge for the classroom seminar, which will be held inside the clubhouse, 4384 Belmont Drive, on April 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

To sign up, email hrsaddleclub@yahoo.com. For questions, call Kurt Osborne at 541-490-6642.

More information about WSSH is available at their website.