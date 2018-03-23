The Ale List: New releases and a late-spring homecoming

Breweries in the Gorge alliance has grown by one more member, Ferment Brewing. Owners Dan and Jenn Peterson are amidst a rebranding program as they prepare for their physical move to the SkyLab building, under construction on the waterfront at Second and Portway.

Indeed, the brewery has been available at local taps for the past three years, after being brewed at Portland breweries Pints and Zoiglhaus.

Dan Peterson said Ferment anticipates a late-spring or summer opening at its new space.

New releases

The brewers at Full Sail have a zest for life — and beer. Brewmaster Greg Doss says, “When life gives us citrus, we make Citrus Maxima Citrus Pale Ale.”

The name of Full Sail’s latest offering, Citrus maxima, comes from the scientific name of the pomelo, one of the three primary ancestors of citrus fruits.

Imbuing the unique grapefruit-like character of pomelo, Citrus Maxima (5.7 percent ABV, 38 IBUs) is “an easy-drinking pale ale that’s well stocked with Simcoe and Citra hops, while fresh pomelo and grapefruit peels lend citrus and grapefruit notes,” according to Doss.

“This was a fun project, but certainly complicated and labor intensive at this scale,” Doss said. “You’ve heard of dry hopping — so why not dry peeling? Hundreds of pounds of fresh citrus peel are infused into each batch,” said Doss, “but it’s worth it.”

Double Mountain Brewery introduces No Collusion, A Non-Collaborative Stout (10.4 percent ABV, 100 BU) in which “robust chocolate, licorice, and coffee aromas dominate across party lines on a stance we can all get behind,” said brewmaster/owner Matt Swihart.

“This beer is great. I mean, like, really great. Bigly huge,” Swihart quipped. “We even set up a committee to tell you how great it is, but had to fire the first guy. And the second one.”

March 23 brings a sale of jewelry and other creations to Volcanic Bottle Shoppe by Hood River artist Melissa Chavez. The event starts at 5 p.m. and 50 percent of sales go a cancer medical fund to help Amanda Goeke, who co-owns the Heights beer venue with her husband, Abe.