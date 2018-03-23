Back-to-back sweeps for HRV boys tennis to open the season

After sweeping the visiting St. Helens Lions to open the 2018 season last week, the HRV boys tennis team was back in action March 20 versus the Sandy Pioneers.

Of the four singles and doubles matches, the Eagles swept the competition once again, beating Sandy 8-0.

The number one doubles team for HRV, senior Adam Harter and sophomore Ben Fick, took their first match of the season last week against St. Helens to an extra set, but would prevail and come away with the win.

On Tuesday against Sandy, Harter and Fick finished off Sandy’s number one doubles team in two sets, but it would not come easy.

In the second match, Harter and Fick held on to win by a final score of 7-6 (1).

HRV in singles competition was led by freshman Vaughn Reardon, who took care of Brozstek from Sandy, winning by final match scores of 6-0 and 6-1. Reardon begins his freshman competition 2-0 after a win versus St. Helens number one last week.

At number two in doubles competition, Luke Harter and Arnulfo Perez beat Perry and Smith of Sandy by final match scores of 6-2 and 6-3.

Sawyer Bogard, number two singles athlete for HRV, swept Sandy’s Wollbruch 6-0 in both matches.

After playing on the doubles four team last week, head coach Jon Hiatt moved up sophomore John Hunter to the number three squad to play alongside junior Jay Fielder.

Hunter and Fielder had a strong performance in their first match of the season, sweeping Sandy’s doubles three team by a final of 6-0 in both matches.

Carson Schutt, singles number three as a junior for HRV, won by final match scores of 6-2 and 6-2 against Turznik from Sandy.

Seniors Reece Carroll and Stefan Salmer, number four in doubles competition for HRV, won both matches by a score of 6-0 versus Johns and Wright from Sandy.

HRV’s four for singles competition, freshman Jacob Kaplan, had no problem against Sandy’s Hickey, beating him by finals match scores of 6-1 and 6-0.

With 8-0 wins over St. Helens and Sandy to begin the season, the Eagles’ next matchup was at home on Thursday, March 22 (results unavailable at press time) before a week off from competition to end the month on March. In the first week of April, the boys open competition back up as they’ll travel to Pendleton to face the Buckaroos on April 4.