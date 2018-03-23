‘Buddy Bowl’ raises more than $30,000

Buddy Bowl, formerly known as Bowl for Kids’ Sake, raised over $30,000 for The Next Door’s Big Brothers Big Sisters and Mentor for Success programs.

The fun took place at Orchard Lanes in Hood River on March 10 and hosted approximately 250 bowlers, each raising funds for youth mentoring in the Gorge. The event saw the return of many long-time Bowl for Kids’ Sake teams, including Hood River Prevention, the Hood River Lions and Hood River Leos, Don Nunamaker Realtors, Cardinal IG, Columbia Gorge Community College student leaders, and the Eastside Rollers.

This year’s top fundraising honors went to Tim Sweeney’s Hood River Construction team, with over $5,000 raised. Hood River Construction was also one of Buddy Bowl’s Presenting Sponsors, along with Copper West Properties, whose bowlers filled two lanes, and A Kidz Dental Zone.

In total, 26 sponsors supported Buddy Bowl. Gorge Sponsors included Competitive Commercial Roofing, NW Natural, G. Willikers Toy Shoppe, the Hood River Lions, Hood River Garbage, and Beneventi’s Pizza and Sandwiches. Community Sponsors included Heart of Hospice, Meadow Outdoor Advertising, Noche Cabana, Insitu, Bicoastal Media, and Hood River Valley Christian Church. And Notable Sponsors included Spooky’s Pizza, AmeriTitle, Rage Graphix and Design, Northern Wasco County PUD, Allstate, John and Lisa Roberts, Liberty Tapworks, US Bank The Dalles, Bette’s Place, Allen’s Fine Woodworking, and Orchard Lanes Bowling Center.

Big Brothers Big Sisters and Mentor for Success are The Next Door’s youth mentoring programs, pairing children and teens ages 7-21 with adult volunteer mentors. To volunteer or refer a youth, visit nextdoorinc.org or call 541-386-6665.