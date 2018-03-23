CAPECO selected to provide services in Mid-Columbia

The Community Action Program of East Central Oregon (CAPECO) has been designated as the Area Agency on Aging to serve Hood River, Wasco, Sherman, Gilliam and Wheeler counties. CAPECO currently administers the AAA in Umatilla and Morrow counties and provides many other services to Gilliam and Wheeler counties as the Community Action Program serving that area.

AAAs in Oregon are designated by the Department of Human Services’ Aging and People with Disabilities (APD) program under the Older Americans Act to offer services that help older adults remain in their homes.

APD sought a new entity to assume the role of the AAA when the former administrator, the Mid-Columbia Council of Governments, announced it would cease providing services under all its programs this past fall.

“We are pleased that CAPECO stepped forward to fill this important role as it has the community knowledge and resources to effectively serve the region,” said Jane-ellen Weidanz, APD administrator for long-term services and support.

APD assumed administration of the AAA on Feb. 1 and will continue until the program is transitioned to CAPECO on or about Sept. 1. APD will be holding public meetings and seeking public comment.