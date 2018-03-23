Eagles baseball falls in Sandy for second-straight loss

After a 1-2 start in week one of the regular season for the HRV baseball team, 1-1 at home and 0-1 on the road, the boys opened week two on the road versus Sandy on March 20.

The boys responded to a three-run fourth inning by Sandy with a two-run inning in the top of the fifth to cut the Sandy lead to one.

But in the bottom of the fifth, Sandy would put up another run on the board to extend their lead to 4-2.

The Eagles were unable to get their bats going in the final two innings of the game and would lose on the road to Sandy by a final score of 4-2 to drop to 1-3 on the season.

On the mound for the Eagles against Sandy was sophomore Greyson Losee.

Losee opened the game strong, retiring two of the three batters he faced in the bottom of the first with strikeouts.

In the bottom of the second, Losee gave up a double to Sandy’s King with two outs on the scoreboard, but would get Mein of Sandy to strikeout swinging in the next at bat.

Losee in inning three had a scare after walking the first two batters he faced, but a strikeout against batter three and then the infield turning a double-play got Losee out of an early jam.

With Losee controlling this game through three innings, the Eagles bats were unable to get anything going to help the defense out.



Through the first four innings, the only Eagles to reach first base was Losee and Christian Coerper, Losee on a walk and Coerper on a ground ball to the shortstop.

With the bats unable to get anything going for the Eagles, things weren’t looking good for HRV.

And in the bottom of the fourth, Sandy would get to Losee, despite grabbing two outs against the first two of the three batters he faced.

The first batter up in the fourth for Sandy hit a line drive to center field for a single.

Sandy’s next batter would fly out to right field, but the runner on first, before the fly ball, would advance to second on a wild pitch and then take third on the pop fly to right field.

With one out, and a runner on third, Sandy’s Conger hit a single to left field to bring in the first run of the game; Conger would try to advance to second, but the Eagles would pick up on it and get the second out of the inning.

With two outs, and the bases empty, Losee got back into some trouble.

Sandy’s next batter would reach base on a single and then the following batter would get hit by a Losee pitch.

Now with two outs, Losee had runners on first and second.

In the next at bat, a double by Graham from Sandy would bring in both baserunners putting the Pioneers up 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth.

In the top of the fifth, the Eagles finally got their bats going.

Trenton Hough and Ryan Gray opened the inning with singles to put runners on first and second with zero outs.

The third batter up for HRV, Harrison Howell, took a walk on a 0-4 count to load the bases up for Losee.

After a tough inning pitching for Losee, this was his time to get Sandy back, and he would do just that.

Losee got down early in the count, 1-2, but fouled off back-to-back balls to stay in it.

And on the sixth pitch, Losee drove a line drive to right field to bring in Hough and Gray to cut the Sandy lead down to 3-2.

With zero outs, and runners on second and third, the Eagles were unable to put any more runs on the board and headed into the bottom of the fifth down 3-2.

In the bottom of the fifth, it seemed early on that Losee would be unable to shake off that tough fourth inning on the mound, as the first Sandy batter he faced in the fifth hit a line drive to left field for a triple.

However, Losee was able to shake off the triple and get back-to-back ground outs.

Instead of a baserunner on third with zero outs, Losee was able to fight his way back into the inning grabbing two outs while not allowing the runner to advance to home.

But a pitch by Losee that got past Gray allowed the third base runner to make it home, 4-2 Sandy.

Down 4-2, the bats for HRV in the sixth and seventh innings were unable to get the boys back into this game and Sandy would go on to beat the Eagles by a final score of 4-2.

During Spring Break next week, HRV will be in Arizona from March 26-29 for a tournament; the Eagles first game is against Monarch, Colorado.