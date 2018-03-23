Horizon golf results

Golf is underway in Hood River as the Horizon golf team played in its first match of the season last week at the Broadmoor Country Club in Portland.

Four schools attended this match: Columbia Christian, Riverdale, Westside Christian and Horizon.

Columbia Christian would come away with the team victory at this meet, scoring 381.

In second place was Riverdale with 443.

Right behind Riverdale was Horizon with a final total of 450.

For the Hawks, sophomore Nick Moe led the way with a score of 103 (the four best scores added on the day).

Senior Christian Cunningham scored 110, freshman Jesse Williams scored 112, freshman Caleb Nelson scored 125 and senior Allen Zhao scored 128 to complete the Hawks count.

Fourth place at this match was Westside Christian with a team total of 465.

The Hawks next match is on Thursday, March 26 in Banks for a tournament at the Quail Golf Course.