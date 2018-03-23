HR Airport noise sparks concern, public meetings

Plane noise at Ken Jernstedt Airfield has frustrated some area neighbors, though efforts to address the problem have also picked up altitude.

The Port of Hood River will hold a public meeting Thursday, April 12 — the last in a series since summer 2017 — updating residents on efforts to cut down noise and other impacts airplanes cause.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum, 1600 Air Museum Road.

Port staff will present details about the new “Fly Friendly” program, which encourages visiting and resident pilots to operate their aircraft according to a set of guidelines that could help minimize noise impacts on airport neighbors.

Though the Federal Aviation Administration controls all air space and has ultimate authority over restrictions on aircraft, the “Fly Friendly” endeavor falls under the port’s power to implement.

Pilot participation is voluntary. But this kind of program is well-known to the flying public and comes with a good success record, according to Anne Medenbach, port development and property manager.

“Many airports similar to the Ken Jernstedt Airfield have developed and implemented such programs and successfully reduced noise impacts to their neighboring communities,” Medenbach said.

The airfield has become busier over the last few years. TacAero, the fixed base operator, took over in 2016 and it has grown since.

An increase in pilot training, glider flights, search and rescue and visitors to the airfield have affected residential neighborhoods near the airport, with area residents voicing concern about airplane noise and safety.

The port held two public meetings focused on the issue, on June 22 and Aug. 31. Those sessions mainly provided information about changes — underway and upcoming — in response to resident concerns. Other matters were regulations and restrictions involved in governing airport activity.

Much of feedback targeted noise and safety, with residents calling out the flight frequency, low-flying planes, times of day, and the general boost in operations.



Some actions the airport has taken in response include: moving some operations to other places, like The Dalles, replacing noisy gear on tow planes, varying flight patterns, and starting the “Fly Friendly” program.

“Fly Friendly” was steered through development by pilots, the port’s airport advisory committee, impacted neighbors, TacAero and port staff.

At an earlier presentation, Medenbach and Jeremy Young, TacAero president, discussed aircraft operations and planned development as well as general information on flight patterns and “Fly Friendly.”

A program flyer warns incoming pilots, “When you fly into Hood River, you’re not just landing at our airport — you’re entering our neighborhood.”

Its map designates the community just west of the airfield as a particularly noise-sensitive area. Circular arrow paths show existing runways.

Brochures describing “quiet” take-off and landing procedures, posted signage at the airport, and announcements broadcast to approaching pilots on the airport’s automated weather observance system are the port’s planned channels of distributing the guidelines to pilots.

Documents related to flight noise are posted at portofhoodriver.com/airport/noise-airport-operations. The port website includes a form for submitting questions and concerns about the airport.