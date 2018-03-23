HRV art students win awards

Hood River Valley High School art students Leticia Pacheco and Grace Schlemmer have won silver medals in the national level of the Scholastic Art Awards. Pacheco won for photography, and Schlemmer for her portfolio. The two won gold key honors in the Oregon competition.
