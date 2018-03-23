HRV softball remains undefeated

HRV softball is undefeated through the first four games of the season, for the first time since the 2014.

The latest opponent to fall to the Eagles: the Sandy Pioneers.

On Tuesday, March 20, the Eagles took care of the visiting Pioneers, winning by a final score of 10-0.

Both home games this season have been shutout performances — first Lauren Decker with a 5-0 victory versus Wilsonville, and this week, Hannah McNerney led the Eagles to a 10-0 win versus Sandy.

On Tuesday, McNerney in the top of the first inning retired three of the four batters she faced with strikeouts, an indication that it was going to be a long day for Sandy’s bats.

And for the Eagles bats, well those would work just fine.

In the bottom of the first, with two outs and runners on first and third, Makenzie Chambers hit a shot to left center field that traveled over the fence and landed on a barbeque; the Eagles were cooking early in this one as they went up 3-0 after the three-run homerun.

Chambers homerun was the Eagles first of the season.

In the top of the second, McNerney retired the side as she struck out two of the three Pioneers she faced, putting bats back into the hot hands of HRV.

But outside of a walk in the bottom of the second, the Eagles were unable get anything going and Sandy would get out of the second with no further damage done on the scoreboard.

The top of the third seemed like déjà vu for McNerney.

McNerney struck out the first batter she faced and would get the next two batters to swing on strike three, but drops by the catcher would force the Eagles to make the out at first base.

After struggling to get the bats going in the bottom of the second, the Eagles found that momentum they had in the first in the bottom of the third.

Zoe Munn led the Eagles off with a double to center field.

McNerney followed the double with a walk, bringing up junior Lizzie Weekly.

With an 0-2 count, Weekly drove a ball to left field that went the distance, knocking in the Eagles’ second three-run homerun of the game, putting the Eagles up 6-0.

After another three and out inning for McNerney on the mound in the fourth, the Eagles put up another run in the bottom of the fourth when Haylee Baker advanced to third off a wild pitch and then made her way around to score off a fielder’s choice out by Sandy to go to first base, putting the score at 7-0 HRV.

Again, another three and out for McNerney ended the top of the fifth and the Eagles would put up two more runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth thanks to doubles by Chambers and Emilie Ellifritz, making it 9-0 HRV.

Up until the sixth inning, McNerney had not allowed a hit.

But in the top of the sixth, a line drive to left field that found a gap would be the end of McNerney’s no hitter.

However, no further damage was done, and McNerney would come out of the top of the sixth with another strikeout.

The Eagles ended the game in the top of the sixth with a bunt-and-run executed by Baker that brought home Morgan Baker for the Eagles final run of the game — 10-0 HRV.

On the mound, McNerney was near perfect versus Sandy as she ended with 13 strikeouts and allowed only one Pioneer hit.

Chambers and Weekly lead the way for the Eagles offensively on Tuesday each coming away with a homerun and three RBIs; Decker, Ellifritz and Baker each added one RBI to the Eagles nine total.

HRV will be on the road for the reminder of March as they traveled to Reynolds on Thursday, March 22 (results unavailable at press time) and Jesuit on March 28. The Eagles next home game is Monday, April 2 versus Clackamas; first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the Westside Elementary fields.