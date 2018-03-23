HRV speech team to send two to national competition

The Hood River Valley High School Speech and Debate Team traveled to the University of Oregon for the South Oregon National Qualifier Tournament on March 16.

Junior Sarah Wang placed fifth in International Extemporaneous Speaking. Junior Emily Mitchell placed fourth in Dramatic Interpretation and fourth in Dual Interpretation alongside sophomore Audrey Schlemmer. The team placed third in Speech Sweepstakes.

Seniors qualifying for the National Tournament were Ruby Patterson, placing first in Informative Speaking, and Soren Rajani, placing second in Lincoln-Douglas Debate. They will be joining 3,500 others from around the country in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., on June 17.

The team also competed at the Oregon City High School Invitational on March 4. Freshman Jacob Kaplan placed third in Impromptu Speaking, Patterson placed second in Expository Speaking, and Lauren Hegemann and Amber Thorp placed sixth in Dual Interpretation.

Hood River will be hosting the District 9 State Qualifier tournament on April 7. The team still needs volunteer judges to assist with this tournament and is currently raising funds to finish their season and send students to nationals. Learn more at hrvspeechanddebate.weebly.com.