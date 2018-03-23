Lock-in success

Hood River Valley High School held its annual lock-in event on March 9 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., writes HRVHS Activities Director Lindsy Weseman, with activities ranging from movies to dodgeball all night. “We had gamer rooms, a Just Dance room and a tie-dye room, among others,” Weseman said, “not to mention laser tag for the first part of the night.” Around 550 students participated in the event with over 60 volunteer chaperones. Businesses from around the community donated or gave discounts on food and other items: Rosauers, Dougs, Andrew’s Pizza, Papa Murphy’s, Divots, Paco’s Tacos, Bette’s, Subway, New York City Sub Shop, Dominoes, Thai House and Sweet Lila’s Coffee Shop.