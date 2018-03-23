Looking for Easter eggs? Easter Egg hunts for the community happen next weekend in Hood River. Here’s where to go:

March 31 at Jackson Park is the annual Community Easter Egg Hunt. The fun begins at 11 a.m. with visits by the “Easter Panda” and “Smokey the Bear,” and a Safety Fair featuring firefighters, law enforcement and others begins at 10 a.m., also at Jackson Park.

The hunt itself will start at 11 a.m. with 8,000 eggs to be found on the lawn. The hunt is free, and happens rain or shine.

Along with the fun of hunting for all those eggs, every child ages 1-10 will receive an Easter goodie bag filled with candy, prizes, and stickers.

On April 1, the Columbia Gorge Hotel and Spa hosts two Easter egg hunts on Easter Sunday, April 1, at noon and 2 p.m. Both are open to the public.

The Easter Bunny will be visiting and will host both hunts. In addition to candy and small toys in Easter eggs, prizes will also include a complimentary night’s stay at the hotel, free lunch coupons, and 25 percent off coupons for meals at Simon’s Cliff House Restaurant at the Columbia Gorge Hotel.