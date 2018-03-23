Perfect start to season for HRV boys lacrosse

Through the first two games of the regular season, the HRV boys lacrosse team is 2-0 with wins on the road versus Westview and Columbia River, Wash.

On March 14, the Eagles traveled to Westview for the opening game of the season.

This game was a rematch from last year’s Cascade Cup Championship in which Hood River lost to Westview.

In the rematch, Hood River “rallied past Westview,” said head coach Michael FitzSimons, as the Eagles won by a final score of 10-6.

“The boys won the game through solid team play and hustle,” said FitzSimons.

Offensively, HRV received huge contributions from sophomore Wyatt Foley at the attack position, who had two goals and three assists versus Westview, junior Tallon Henderson at attack with two goals and two assists and senior Cale Brown at attack with a goal.

Other scorers for the Eagles versus Westview, each with one goal: junior Alex McAlpine, sophomore Raine Melby, sophomore Shane Sorensen and senior Sam Newton.

Of the 10 goals scored against Westview, eight of them came off an assist.

“In addition to the offensive numbers, the boys showed Westview an outstanding defense led by senior Jayden Pedrotti, junior Hunter Asai and freshman Jace Petersen,” said FitzSimons.

A highlight on the defensive end for the boys was with a minute and a half left in the final period, in which the Eagles were down two players and still prevented the Westview attack from scoring.

Junior Jhett Chrisman, starting goalie for the Eagles, totaled 17 saves on 23 Westview shots.

“It was a great opening game,” said FitzSimons. “The coaching staff was very impressed with the team play.”

In game two of the season, the boys traveled to Washington to face off against Columbia River.

The Eagles would end up taking care of business in Washington winning by a final score of 12-7.

Scoring leaders for HRV versus Columbia River: Foley (4); Brown (3); Shane Sorensen (2); Mason Collins (1); Kaden Sponhauer (1); Melby (1).

Assist leaders: Henderson (3); Sorensen (1); Sponhauer (1); Taylor Peterson (1).

The Eagles are back on the road on Friday, March 23 versus Oregon City (results unavailable at press time), before their first home match of the season after spring break on April 3, as they welcome La Salle Prep to Henderson Stadium.