Cascade Locks digs into water main replacement

The City of Cascade Locks hopes to finish a federally-supported municipal water system overhaul on WaNaPa Street and other roads before the summer tourism season hits.

Spurred by a $3.7 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the city is replacing its main water line that runs underground through town, serving residential to commercial and industrial users.

It’s the first part in a series of water utility upgrades that also involves replacing Dry Creek Reservoir with a new water storage system.

City council decided last October to award a bid for the project’s first phase to Crestline Construction. The company based in The Dalles is acting as contractor, with sub-contractor crews also helping for different facets of the project.

Gordon Zimmerman, city administrator, on Monday said work’s on track for completion in mid-May.

The pipeline phase involves laying new water mainlines on Forest Lane from WaNaPa to Hammond Avenue and from Herman Creek Lane to Cramblett Way, a city newsletter states. The new pipelines are also going in on Ruckel Street, Dry Creek Road, Moody Street/Harvey Road, and WaNaPa.

Traffic delays and lane closured ensued.

On Monday, traffic cones divided the roadway near the WaNaPa-Portage Road intersection, with flaggers on scene diverting motorists around the job site. Heavy machinery moved buckets of fill material while crew members worked inside a trench where the line will go. A long tail of blue pipes sat near the north curb of the project.

Phase two of the project — construction of a new water tank along Harvey Road and the decommissioning of Dry Creek Reservoir — made it through procedural hoops this month.

City council approved a project bid Monday for $626,380 to Shearer & Associates, Inc., of Battle Ground, Wash., for the 2018 project.

Zimmerman expects that after Phase 2 is finished, the city will decide whether it can pay for the final phase of the project, digging a third well on Herman Creek Lane.

Despite federal aid, the series of improvements come at a cost. To cover loan payments related to USDA for the water system overhaul, the city will phase in water rate increases.

City council at their Feb. 12 meeting approved a monthly rate increase of $10 for the water system improvement project and $1.25 for a corrosion control treatment project, effective March 1.

Zimmerman said the increase to pay for debt service in the 40-year loan has been planned for years as part of the system upgrades in Cascade Locks. The project followed a 2014 water master plan the city did.

“We’ve got to do this … we can’t kick the can down the road anymore,” Zimmerman said.

The loan could be paid off in 31-32 years if plans work out, he expected.

So far, Zimmerman said, the city hasn’t heard a great a deal of input on the rate increase, though Monday’s city council meeting was expected to be well attended.

Leaky, deteriorated pipes have caused major issues in efficiency and costs. The city stated in 2015 that out of almost 8 million gallons of water pumped each month, only half was billed for due to leakage.

USDA State Director Vicki Walker said in a statement that summer the water project will not only address the Cascade Locks system’s repair needs but also increase its capacity, enabling it to better meet requirements of its customers, and provide improved water flow for industrial users and fire emergency response.

All said, the water system serves commercial, residential and port industrial areas for a community of about 1,300 residents.