Community Notes: Cherry blossom buffet April 8

The Mosier Grange is sponsoring a buffet on Sunday, April 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the grange hall — take exit 69 off I-84 and follow the signs. The buffet will feature grilled salmon, ham, main dishes, salads and a cherry dessert.

Adults are $10, kids ages 6-12 are $2, and kids under 6 eat for free. Proceeds benefit the Mosier Grange Hall as a Red Cross Emergency Shelter. For more information, call 541-478-3505.

Delta Kappa hosts annual Spring Fling Bingo

Delta Kappa will host its annual Spring Fling Bingo event on Saturday, April 7 from 1-4 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn Gorge Room. Tickets are $25 and include two bingo cards and lunch. Raffle tickets for an official NFL football signed by Drew Brees from the New Orleans Saints will be available, as well as silent auction items. Tickets are available at Tammy’s Floral, 1215 12th St., Hood River.

‘Dine Out for a Good Cause’ in March

The United Way will host “Dine Out for a Good Cause” at China Gorge on Thursday, March 29. The restaurant is donating 10 percent of its night’s profits to support the many causes of the United Way, stated a press release.

Retired Educators offer scholarship

Mid-Columbia Unit 20 of Oregon Retired Teachers is offering a $750 scholarship to a third, fourth or fifth year college student (as of September) who aspires to become a teacher and is attending an Oregon school. Applicants must have family residing in Hood River, Wasco or Sherman Counties.

For an application or further information, contact Frank Wall, 541-354-1505. Application deadline is May 1.