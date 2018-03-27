Council hears about pool and other projects

The community is invited give input April 2 at a forum on what it wants in a new city manager. In its meeting Monday, Hood River City Council scheduled the forum for 6 p.m. at Hood River Fire Hall, where the community can give input to consultant Greg McKenney of the recruitment firm Peckham-McKenney.

Steve Wheeler announced his retirement in January and the city is in the early stages of a process to recruit and hire a new municipal chief executive officer, with a target date of late July.

The Fire Hall is located on 18th Street near May Street, next to Hood River Aquatic Center.

The pool facility itself was a focus Monday as the council learned that temporary closure of the Aquatic Center could happen if weather worsens damage that happened Friday to the west wall of the tent-like pool exterior. District officials will know more on Wednesday after a contractor visits and attempts a repair.

The announcement came as part of an update on master planning, and new parks development, by Director Mark Hickok and Board Member Anna Cavaleri of Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District.

Council Member Kate McBride, presiding in place of Mayor Paul Blackburn, also saw swearing-in of two new firefighters: Matt Picchiottino and Jake Wegener. Both had friends and family in the audience along with Chief Leonard Damian and most of his command staff.

The parks and recreation report was one of a number of city-partnered community programs and services taking center stage; Monday’s session was also the first to be livestreamed. The proceedings can be viewed on the Facebook pages of Hood River News and Immense Imagery, an online media services company based in The Dalles. Immense Imagery will now set up its camera for the duration of each meeting; the sessions are also archived. Rob Denning of Immense Imagery, who handled Monday’s upload, said the session had 1,000 Facebook views.

The community has fundraised $68,000 for the Children’s Park playground complex demolition and replacement project, and a “P.E.P. Rally” is planned April 7 at the park, Ninth and Eugene streets — details on page B5.

“Since the $400,000 budget was announced to the community in January, we’ve received our final design and construction specifications from Play by Design,” Saunders said in an e-mail Tuesday morning.

“With these specs, we’ve updated our estimates and/or actual costs from the suppliers. The new budget ($435,000) updates costs for ground and site preparation, materials and playground equipment, freight, and various incidentals (fencing, recognition plaques, etc.) based on the actual needs of the final design.”

However, overall project costs have risen to $435,000 from an original $350-400,000 range, Council Member Megan Saunders announced; the community fund-raising share has gone up from $100,000 to $125,000, she said.

The “Open Streets” event proposed a month ago for the Heights has a date: Sept. 30, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Increased pedestrian and bike access throughout the Heights will be paired with street activities designed to raise awareness of non-motorized transportation options and to build community connections, according to a citizen group that proposed the event. The first in Hood River, it is modeled after Open Streets events held worldwide.

Council learned that the Open Streets citizens planning committee has received a $5,000 grant from Oregon Department of Transportation, announced Council Member Peter Cornelison, who is part of the planning committee. Cornelison said the precise Open Streets route is still being determined, but it will involve 12th and 13th between May and Belmont, and connecting streets. The ODOT funds will be used to pay the city for partial street closures and other costs. No city staff will be needed that day, though police and fire will be on standby.

An Arbor Day tree planting event will happen all day on April 27 on Rand Road next to the new housing development just south of West Cascade, announced Susan Hess of the citizen-based Hood River Trees Committee. Anyone in the community is invited to bring gloves and shovels to help plant a variety of tree species in an “arboretum-style” planting, Hess told the council.

Parks planning, pool report

Hickok told council that the Parks and Recreation District embarked this month on a year-long master planning process, starting with last week’s kickoff session between the district and city and county planning officials. A number of community outreach sessions will happen this spring and summer, to be announced in about a month, Hickok said. He said these will also involve presentations to agencies and community organizations.

The district board is gathering input on what the community wants in terms of parks and recreation development and is looking ahead to a decision this spring on a bond proposal to present to the community for replacement of the aquatic center. The bond vote could be on the November ballot, though Hickok said the district board might opt for a later ballot.

Anyone may take an online survey that asks for input on three proposed pool options, ranging from $13 to $20 million to replace the aging facility, whose infrastructure and enclosure are failing and have been in place long after their intended lifespan. The survey also asks for input on “other community improvements outside of the pool,” including turf fields in Odell, acquisition of park land in the Westside, expanded trails, and mid- and upper-valley park improvements and development.

Respondents can add other suggestions and provide general feedback on the parks district. Find the survey at hoodriverparksandrec.org.

Hickok also told the council that the master planning process also considers how shared operations and resources — or consolidation of parks services — with the city, county, and Port of Hood River, might work, all of whom own and operate parks.

Hickok said Tuesday that the wind “blew out” the pool’s west wall on Friday, leaving it “hanging on by some threads.” Contractors will visit Wednesday to do the repair, amounting to getting taurpalin or other covering on it, amounting to a “patch on a patch,” since similar damage happened 18 months ago at the same wind-whipped section.

“It’s a double-wall construction, with two tent panels a foot apart, and the air can blow through, but no daylight yet, and we have not had any rain get in, but if that happened we would then have to close,” he said.

Hickok also updated the council on progress on the new dog park, a collaboration between the district city and port. The site, located on the west end of Portway Avenue at the entrance to the Hook, is awaiting fencing. Grading and planting have been done by District staff, but Hickok said there is a holdup on the one remaining piece of the project: fencing.

Contractors are busy this time of year and he is awaiting bids from five fencing companies. Once someone is hired, it would take only a few weeks to complete, Hickok said.