County HEALTH Media Clubs ‘Kick butts’

March 21 was National Kick Butts Day, a national awareness event created by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. The HEALTH Media clubs at the Wy’east Middle School, Hood River Middle School, and Hood River Valley High School used the event to educate their classmates and community on the dangers of using tobacco, cigarettes and e-cigarettes also known as vaping.



All three clubs created posters about e-cigarettes with information from the Surgeon General’s website, found at e-cigarettes.surgeongenal.gov.

Both of the middle school HEALTH Media Clubs created posters and held contests to teach about the ingredients found in typical cigarettes, using information they received from the American Lung Association. They also decorated their school sidewalks with educational information. The Wy’east HEALTH Media Club also added a cup display in their fence to remind their peers to “Be Drug Free.”

Every day, more than 3,000 kids under 18 try smoking for the first time and 700 kids become new regular, daily smokers, according to “Kick Butts Day” national campaign information. Tobacco use is still the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S., killing more than 480,000 people every year” (www.kickbuttsday.org/about/faqs/).

For more information about HEALTH Media Clubs in Hood River County, or about Tobacco Cessation resources, contact Ilea Bouse with the Hood River County Prevention Department at 541-386-2500.