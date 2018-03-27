The Daily Bread: Salmon Dreams

With whatever time I have left in this earthly existence, the experience of March 14 will forever hold a special place in my heart.

The Sense of Place lecture and panel discussion about the return of salmon runs and the Columbia River Treaty exceeded my wildest expectations. All the months of planning, the recruitment of tribal panelists, and the years since embarking on this self-assignment came together for an evening full of grace, wisdom, and inspiration.

The rapt, sold out audience at Columbia Center for the Arts hung on every word of passionate, unfiltered comments from the panelists. I relished my role as more of an emcee than featured presenter, thoroughly enjoying moderating the thoughtful question and answer time. The depth of my gratitude to all who came is bottomless.

The next day I received numerous unsolicited emails from people who had heard my interview on OPB’s Think Out Loud. One in particular grabbed my soul and reaffirmed that I am doing exactly what I should be doing with my life right now. The following is an excerpt from his note:

“I heard your OPB interview today and would like to both follow your photographic work but to also join with you in your support of the re-vitalized Columbia.

“I was a boy of 8 when the day they closed the gates and flooded Celilo. My father and I drove from Corvallis that day to stand there as the water rose. My father, who had grown up in the Columbia River Basin, told me to pay close attention to the view, the sound, the vibrations, the rocks, the smells, the people, the spray and all that I could remember. He said that people had been there, living with those cascades, for at least 10,000 years, living, trading and being with that falls. He taught me that day that Celilo Falls served as the center of a culture that was being wiped out, by the dams, in the name of progress for all. He told me that neither he nor I nor our children nor grandchildren would ever see or hear or feel that place again in our lifetimes. He asked me to remember.

“I do.

“I live in Portland and have decided that there is no contemporary reason that Celilo cannot be allowed to flow again. Only circumstances. I envision a path where the revenues from that dam, current available revenues, can be diverted to servicing a bond that will allow dam maintenance, debt service and the building of solar facilities that will replace the electricity from the dam with solar power to be located on surplus federal lands, say at the old chemical weapons site in Umatilla ... twice the power of that dam could be placed there with the revenue currently available over the next five to 15 years, and a boom started. Locks, and a canal, built with government bonds, could allow river traffic and water could be pumped into the aquafers during the time of high water... etc. to provide irrigation. The obstacles can be overcome with current technology. What is needed is the vision, and the heart. I have both. And I have commitment. But God knows I need to serve that vision and unite with those who have an equal or stronger commitment to this river and her people.



“I see a lowering of the water and allowing Celilo to rise again. We can live without the revenue from that one dam for a few years until twice that much power is generated by new solar facilities. I see refreshed salmon populations, returning of a way of life, the return of a culture, a trading center, a booming industry of tourism and sustainability solutions creating a booming tourist industry there. I see the vision of the riverkeepers, the cultures of the upper and lower river having their cultures restored. Fits perfectly with the returning of the salmon to the source. I’m totally committed to this river’s restoration and Celilo’s release from its rest under the water.

“To that end, I have begun returning to Celilo every March 10 to the park where Celilo lies quietly, for now. There I hope, pray and envision Celilo rising! I pray that others will join me in envisioning a future where Celilo rises with her people in a new vitality. In any case, I intend to continue to come back to Celilo March 10 every year until we can feel her heartbeat, smell the spray, hear the thunder and rejoice with salmon as they pass this way again!



“I love your commitment and vision. Please keep me abreast of your work and let me know any way that I can be of assistance in helping to heal these wounds and forge a stronger spirit together on this our beloved river.”

•

These words of solidarity, wisdom, and hope fuels my passion to keep going moving forward on this journey.



I have no regrets about pulling away from the industry of commercial photography and the self-focused world of the studio artist. The poignant encounters with people of the river are so much more valuable and priceless than any work of art I could ever sell. So I will continue to lecture and plead the case for modernizing the Columbia River Treaty to start the long healing process for the river, tribes, and the dream of a restored salmon run to the headwaters.

•

Editor’s Note: The March 10 reference relates to the silencing of Celilo Falls on March 10, 1957, when the waters rose up behind The Dalles Dam and buried a 10,000 year way of life.