George Nakata remembers

George Nakata, child of the World War II Japanese Internment Camps, comes to Hood River on March 28 to help celebrate the statewide commemoration of Japanese-American activist Minoru Yasui (1916-1986).

Nakata’s talk will take place immediately following the Library’s Yasui Legacy Garden dedication at 11:30 a.m., in the Hood River County Library Reading Room.

The History Museum of Hood River County sponsors the talk by Nakata, who knew Min Yasui personally. Nakata’s presentation builds on the museum’s displays that speak to the experience of the Japanese community in Hood River County. The museum exhibit includes photographs and artifacts — items of Japanese origin and items created in the internment camps are featured.

“The contentious mood of the time is captured in images, videos, and documents from the World War II era,” said Dr. Lynn Orr, museum executive director. “In addition, George also has many of his own experiences and insights to share. George has engaging stories to tell about his encounters with the now famous prisoner, attorney, and social justice organizer.

“During this contentious political moment laced with racial tension, it is important to look back at similar moments in this community’s history,” she added.

The library hosts the 11:30 a.m. dedication of the Legacy Garden that features a monument to Minoru Yasui. Immediately following the dedication, the audience will move inside the library, and Nakata will share his memories about Min.

“This story is particularly poignant to our community, because Yasui, who was born in Hood River, did not return to the town of his birth after World War II,” Orr said. “Soured by the prejudicial actions of his community, he — like many other Japanese-Americans — chose to find a friendlier place to settle permanently.”