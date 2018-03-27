Gorge Owned announces ‘Sustainable Impact’ series

Gorge-Owned announces a new program, “Sustainable Impact Series,” this summer.

Proposals for “Sustainable Impact” speakers and topics are due Friday, April 20. Topics will be chosen and speakers notified by Monday, April 30. (The series will take the place of “Green Drinks” which started in 2009).

For details go to www.gorgeowned.org.

Gorge Owned (GO!) is a member-supported nonprofit helping people invest in a vibrant community, healthy environment, and strong economy in the Columbia Gorge.

The 2018 season will feature three or four sessions in July, August, and September across various locations in the Gorge.

According to GO! Executive Director Courtney Christensen, the goals of the Sustainable Impact Series are to educate and inform attendees about a sustainability topic presented by experts in their fields and leaders in the community, inspire and equip attendees to take meaningful action in their own lives, welcome and appeal to people of all demographics, including low-income residents, provide a forum for local businesses and individuals that are contributing proactively to the topic presented, and an opportunity to collaborate, and provide an interactive and engaging way for people of all demographics from around the Gorge to come together, deepening connections between community members.

Topics for the series could include “Carbon Diet,” ways to reduce carbon footprint, megawatt mining — global and local impacts of Bitcoin, the circumstances of living downstream from Hanford Site, climate change, housing, and sustainable and local food production.

•

Gorge Owned (GO!) has also announced a request for proposals for the 2018-19 Sense of Place Lecture Series.

Sense of Place is an annual lecture series that seeks to foster a deeper understanding of and connection to our landscape and to each other, according to series curator Amanda Lawrence.

Gorge Owned seeks presenters who are experts in a topic or topics that relate to the cultural, natural or political history of the Columbia River Gorge, skilled public speakers who enjoy sharing their knowledge — with the flexibility to tailor their presentation to fit within the Sense of Place theme. All talks take place in Hood River.

In addition to a “modest honorarium,” Gorge Owned provides event marketing via social media and e-newsletter readers, local newspapers and partners, and book sales facilitated by Waucoma Bookstore.

To apply, answer the following questions and submit by April 30 to amanda@gorgeowned.org:

What is your name and title?

Give a two-paragraph description of your proposed lecture (lecture topics must relate to the cultural, natural, or political history of the Gorge).

What is your experience with public speaking? If available, share links or videos of your public speaking experience.

What is your connection to this topic, the Gorge and this region, personally or professionally?

What interests you in being a part of the series?

Lawrence can be reached at 541-490-3466.