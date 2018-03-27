Kegler's Corner: Kay Pratt Rolls 232

Kay Pratt rolled a beautiful scratch 232 game in last week’s Thursday afternoon senior Lads and Lassies league at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes.

Kay beat her average by a whopping 165 pins, which was the top performance of all league bowlers last week and she ended up with a mighty fine scratch 594 three game series. The team 3 Pugs won the second half of the Lads and Lassies league last week. Bowling for the Pugs were Minnie Allen, Richard Lively and George (The) Buck stops here. The Lads and Lassies will have a roll off this week to determine their overall champion between 3 Pugs and the first half winners, Queen and 2 Jacks.

The Monday night Industrial league has just two weeks left in their third round before they go into their unique bracket matches that will decide their champion. Randy’s Painting won round 1, Mid-Columbia Diesel won round 2 and are leading in round 3, but Split Shots are only 1.5 points behind. Expect some fireworks this week as Split Shots bowls against the Diesel five. This critical match may just decide who wins round 3.

With just two weeks to go in the ladies Tuesday morning Workshirkers league, the dynasty Nobi’s quartet has already sewed up the title, easily winning both halves. They have won this league so many times we’ve lost count. Bowling or this legendary squad are Nina Kruckenberg, Shirley Thornhill, Charlotte Severns and Nancy Asai.

Only three weeks to go in the second half of the Wednesday afternoon senior Colts and Fillies league and the Go Granny Go foursome has a big 9 point lead which looks hard to beat.

The hot shot Fraternal league has five weeks to go in its third round and the amazing, reigning three-peat champion MWB trio has a huge 25 point lead. They are already in the league championship roll off having won round 2, joining Buntings who won round 1. Could we see an unprecedented four-peat in this, the best and most competitive league in the Gorge? Look out everybody!

League reports:

Monday night Industrial league: Mark Chabotte, 247 game and 674 series; Rod Pratt, 257 game; Carl Casey, 244 game; Woody Eskildsen, 240 game; Shaiyan Brittle, 218 game.

Tuesday morning ladies Workshirkers league: Nancy Asai, 246, 218 games and 656 series.

Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies league: Lynn Spellman, 226 game and 621 series; Sue Spellman, 203 game; Doug Arnell, 202 game.

Wednesday night Fraternal league: Chad Mason, 235, 235 games and 688 series; Josh Worth, 669 series; Casey Barker, 248 game and 669 series; Keith Hay, 253 game; Lynn Spellman, 246 game; Stan Pratnicki, 243 game.

Thursday afternoon senior Lads & Lassies league: Bernie Keys, 219, 215 games and 606 series; Kay Pratt, 232 game; George Buck, 205, 202 games; John Miller, 203 game.