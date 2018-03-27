Letters to the Editor for March 28

Bane of Bolton

One more worry in this administration’s agenda that is harmful to people and the planet: John Bolton is described by the mainstream media as “former United Nations Ambassador under President George W. Bush,” which is true. However, he could not be confirmed because of his extreme views, so Bush made him a recess appointment with no Senate approval.

Fast forward to today. There is a reason John Bolton is being appointed to a position, National Security Adviser, that doesn’t involve Senate confirmation (as Secretary of State or Defense do) — neither he, nor Trump, nor Senate Republicans would want to have to defend his extreme “war is always the answer” views.

Trump’s appointments of Bolton and Pompeo could be an attempt to undermine the outbreak of peace and diplomacy on the Korean Peninsula ahead of upcoming summits between North and South Korea and Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. We can’t allow that to happen. Koreans need to be supported, not undermined by any outside powers, in exploring possibilities for peace and reconciliation. It’s the Korean Peninsula, not Florida or Oregon.

As we resist the many assaults on what makes this community and our country good, we must reject a foreign policy that appears to “give war a chance.”

Patrick Hiller

Hood River

Vote for Oates

We are lucky Mike Oates is running for County Commission Chair. The county is experiencing difficult financial times and we need experienced board members to find solutions. Mike has a long history serving in Hood River County, including school board and budget committee, the library board that reopened our library, Hood River Education Foundation Board and orchard industry boards and committees.



Mike was born and raised in Hood River County and is a successful orchardist. He is one of the hardest working people I know. When he makes a commitment, he lives up to it bringing his varied experience and skills to the table. He is open to input from others and seeks out opinions and information needed to make informed decisions. In this time of political partisanship, Mike is unaffiliated with any party. He is willing to take on the hard task of county government leadership so Hood River County can remain a beautiful and safe place to live for generations to come.

Please visit votesforoates.wordpress.com for more information about Mike’s priorities. Join me in voting for Mike Oates.

Joella Dethman

Hood River

Son of God

As a volunteer chaplain for “Nursing Home Ministries,” I have the privilege of bringing God’s word to the people at senior living facilities in Hood River.

As Easter is just around the corner, I was excited about sharing the Bible message below (the book of Colossians 1:15-22) written by the Apostle Paul to the Christians in the city of Colossae. Here is Paul’s wonderful Easter message:

“The Son (Jesus Christ) is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn over all creation. For in Him all things were created: things in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or powers or rulers or authorities; all things have been created through Him and for Him. He is before all things, and in Him all things hold together. And He is the head of the body, the church; He is the beginning and the firstborn from among the dead, so that in everything He might have the supremacy. For God was pleased to have all His fullness dwell in Him, and through Him to reconcile to Himself all things, whether things on earth or things in Heaven, by making peace through his blood, shed on the cross.

“Once you were alienated from God and were enemies in your minds because of your evil behavior. But now God has reconciled you by Christ’s physical body through death to present you holy in His sight, without blemish and free from accusation …”

This is the Good News that God has for mankind down through the ages on Easter Day. May you be blessed by it.

Tom Yates

Hood River

See ‘Lion in Winter’

I had the pleasure of taking in a wonderful play tonight at the Wy’east Performing Arts Center. James Goldman’s “The Lion in Winter” was well done by the cast of seasoned performers under the direction of Lynda Dallman. This fascinating tale of intrigue and good family backstabbing fun kept me fully entertained. These actors understand the dynamics of the story and deliver lines that cruelly eviscerate as well as lovingly mislead husbands, lovers, wives and brothers. All good fun!

I highly recommend you brave the construction at the Wy’east Middle School and catch a performance before the show closes this weekend.

Plays for Nonprofits donates all proceeds to fund various groups in Hood River, so you are supporting the arts as well as helping worthy organizations.

Rachel Harry

Hood River

Rose responds

In reply to writers who responded to my earlier letter, ‘People kill people,’ I write:

To Georgia Donnelly, one point I was making was that people can and do use various objects to commit evil deeds. People can also use the same objects to do good deeds. The objects themselves don’t act on their own.

Making a law to stop a firearm shooting many rounds won’t stop criminals from obtaining them. Also, many law-abiding citizens enjoy firing those firearms.

To Monica Brink, my concern about my (and other Americans’) Second Amendment rights is real and is not misled “by NRA tactics.” I’m glad she doesn’t think this will happen, but think, there are people who would love to have us Americans disarmed. It would (and has occurred in many other countries) be an open door for tyranny. They do it one step at a time.

In case she doesn’t know, the NRA is composed of millions of law-abiding citizens.

She states that “arming teachers doesn’t work.” How does she know this? This is exactly what some schools have done, and some are planning to do. If a teacher doesn’t want to be armed, she or he shouldn’t be. But any adult (teacher, janitor, coach, principal) who wants to do so should have a background check, very careful training and be willing to confront a killer. Then do so.

Arming all (or any) students is stupid!

To Darrell Roberts, I say that some adults may want to do the process mentioned above. In-house resistance would be the quickest and best method.

I also disagree with him that no one is manipulating and misleading the students. There are adult agitators who are pushing their own agenda.

Donald Rose

Hood River