‘Lion in Winter’ concludes run

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea
As of Tuesday, March 27, 2018

Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine (Eden McGrew) adds a layer of treachery to Christmas Court in the year 1183 as she and her sons plot against King Henry II in the drama “The Lion in Winter,” a Plays for Non-Profits Production at Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center. The story depicts the labyrinthine, ruthless, and often funny machinations that go into succession to the throne. With Eleanor are Richard (Jason Carpenter, center), Geoffrey (Erik Lundby) and John (Max Meckoll). Lynda Dallman directs the play, about power, family, and political intrigue, which runs two and a half hours including intermission and is suitable for children 12 and up. Proceeds benefit the Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital Foundation and The Next Door, Inc. Shows are March 30-31 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 students and seniors, available at Waucoma Bookstore and online at www.showtix4u.com.

