Pet of the Week: Timmy and Tommy are a bonded pair looking for a new forever home

Timmy and Tommy are looking for their new forever home, and someone out there is going to wonder how they ever managed before these boys came into their lives! Timmy and Tommy are 12-year-old Miniature Poodles and have been selected by volunteers as Hood River Adopt A Dog’s adoptable pets of the week.

Sadly, their owner has gone into assisted living and can no longer care for these pups. These boys are super bonded and have had a very good life. Clearly loved and spoiled, they adore people, laps, and cuddles. And when they’ve had enough of that, step aside because these spry boys like to run around and find toys! Tommy, the larger, loves to romp and chase and see what he can discover, and Timmy, the smaller, likes to follow behind. They have lots of love to give and desperately want a new home ASAP. Timmy and Tommy are current on shots, microchipped and neutered. The adoption fee for them together is $150.

•

Adopt A Dog is run by a small group of volunteers, and, since many of the dogs are in foster care, they ask that applications be turned in from the website (hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com) ahead of time; they’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions. Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Applications can be downloaded and scanned or emailed to hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com, or faxed to 1-877-833-7166.

They offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service. For more info visit www.24petwatch.com.