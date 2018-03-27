Robotics teams fare well at FRC

It was another successful weekend of robotics for the Gorge.

Two local teams — HRVHS A05 Annex team 6831 and the Trout Lake Iron Mustangs team 3711 — competed with 29 other teams from Oregon and Washington in the Pacific Northwest District meet of the First Robotics Challenge in Yakima on Friday and Saturday.

Both teams did well in the qualifiers and were alliance captains in the elimination finals.

The A05 team, who were ranked eighth overall, won their quarterfinal event in two rounds, but were defeated in the semifinals by the first ranked Stormbot Alliance.

The Iron Mustangs who were ranked second overall, won both quarterfinals and semifinals, but lost to the Stormbot alliance in the finals. In the final awards, The Iron Mustangs won the Creativity Award and A05 received both the Rookie Inspiration and Highest Rookie Seed Awards. With combined points from two competitions for gameplay and awards, A05 is now in third place in the Pacific Northwest with 98 points, and the Iron Mustangs are in fourth place with 96 points.

Although announcements have not been made, it seems likely that both teams will be competing in the PNW District Championships in Portland on April 4-7, according to Jeff Blackman, Hood River Valley High School math and robotics teacher.

“If they continue to work hard and do well, they both have a shot at advancing to the FRC World Championships in Houston, Texas April 18-21,” Blackman said.

Livestream of the events can be accessed at frc-events.firstinspires.org/watch.