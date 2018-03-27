Scouting awards Dave Slover

Local youth mentor Dave Slover of the Mid-Columbia District of the Cascade Pacific Council, Boy Scouts of America, was presented the volunteerism award on Feb. 22, at a special recognition ceremony in his honor.

The Silver Beaver Award is the top award a local Boy Scout council can bestow upon a volunteer mentor. Recipients are selected by confidential nominations of adult peers, and only one award may be presented for every 60 troops, making it a prominent honor, said a press release.

Slover has been assistant scoutmaster at Hood River Lions Club Troop 282 for the past eight years. During this time, Slover has been a chairman for many district events in the Mid-Columbia District. He has chaired the Mid-Columbia Camporee, co-chaired Snowmaggeddon, and was instrumental in the starting of Crew 282.

Slover has a talent for getting Scouts outdoors, said the press release. He has led seven 50-milers, both on land and water. In 2015, he was recognized with the Mid-Columbia District Award of Merit. In his 10 years of service to the Boy Scouts, Slover has been a Webelos leader, Venturing Crew associate advisor, Fire Chief organizer for Webelos Woods, unit commissioner, and Klondike Derby chairman.

Slover has also volunteered his services to Hood River Valley High School in many capacities and in 2017 he was named Volunteer of the Year. He has served as a team coach, program mentor, and league manager for the school robotics program.

In addition, Slover was involved with the high school sailing club and the Nordic ski team. He runs Alder Creek Kayak and Canoe in Portland where, besides running the business, he donates time and energy to promote river clean-ups and environmental causes. At Alder Creek, he coordinates the Boy Scout and Girl Scout kayaking and canoeing merit badge courses and trains troop leaders to ensure that participating Scouts have a trained and qualified leader to guide them through water-based programs.



“Since it was organized in 1910, Scouting has been dedicated to providing a fun, educational program for youths that instills values, healthy living, character development and lifelong learning,” said Matt Devore, scouting’s chief executive. “These mentors continue to provide outstanding service to youths, communities, and families.”