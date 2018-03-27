Spot opens on Mosier School Board

A position has opened on the Mosier Community School Board, which will be filled by appointment. The term for this position will be two years, through May 2020.

Those interested in applying for the vacancy must be a member of the Mosier Community School Foundation and submit a board director candidacy form to the board chair before Friday, March 30. Forms are available online.

Candidates will be asked to participate in a candidate forum, which will be part of a special board meeting on April 2, starting at 5:45 p.m. The board expects that an appointment will take place at the same meeting.

For more information or to submit a board director candidacy form, contact Bernadine Herlihy, board chair at herlihyb@nwasco.k12.or.us.