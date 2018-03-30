Abstract art show opens at CCA

In April, Columbia Center for the Arts presents “Internal Dialogue,” an exhibition of abstract art, including cubist, figurative abstraction, surrealist abstraction, geometric abstraction, and abstract impressionist works. This non-representational art uses shapes, forms, designs, and color to evoke its effects.

The show will run April 4-29, with a First Friday artist’s reception on April 6 from 6-8 p.m.

Artists participating in the show have used a variety of media to create the abstract works, including paint, metal, collage, photography, print work, ceramic, encaustic, fabric and wood.

Participating artists are Sheila DeLaquil, Valleria Winterholler, Jinx Griswold, Alan Root, Julie Abowitt, Diana Rolhick, Elizabeth Massa-MacLeod, Christine Knowles, Lottie Parker, Carol Jacquet, Kevin Laubacher, Lynn Thomas, John Lyon, Cleo Sterling, Marie Maretska, Kit Garoutte, Marbe Cook, Dennis Hartley, Teri Hamlin, Samuel Turner, Laurie Danial, Jan Lonnguist, Brian Chambers, Laura Garnier, Eileen Elliot, Ted Olson, Myrna Anderson, Sue Krigsberg, David Sherburne, Jason Bradbury, Steve Skonieczny, Carl Annala, Nancy Houfek Brown, Dawn Elle, and Rhonda Harris.

Leslie Ebert will be the featured artist in the gallery show, and Cheryl H. Hahn will have a solo show in the lobby.

The gallery exhibition is sponsored by Cathedral Ridge Winery and Windermere Realty.