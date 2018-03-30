Adopt A Dog holds meet and greet for volunteers

Wine and helping dogs — can it get any better?

Adopt A Dog will hold a volunteer event Saturday, March 31 from 5-8 p.m. at The Pines 1852. Expect wine, light appetizers and a chance to meet the current staff, board members and volunteers.

“We are hoping to recruit you, your friends or family to be a volunteer or board member to do the myriad of work to sustain our adoption program, and help promote our mission of providing a safety net for adoptable dogs,” a news release states. The first 50 people (sorry, no dogs) will receive a ticket for a free glass of wine.

This year, Adopt A Dog celebrates 10 years of providing adoption and animal welfare services to our community.

The organization has a small paid staff and a large volunteer group providing care for all shelter dogs, coordinating veterinary care and adoption services for unclaimed dogs at Hood River County’s Hukari Shelter in Odell.

Adopt A Dog operates primarily on donations, adoption fees, and funds raised from events like this.

For details, call Hood River Adopt A Dog at 541-354-1083.