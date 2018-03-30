Ashley Home Store opens in Hood River

Ashley Home Store opens Saturday at the previous site of Murray’s Furniture’s sister store, Murray’s Furniture Clearance Center. Murray’s Furniture recently announced its partnership with Ashley Furniture Industries.

The facility on Tucker Road has been closed for three months for remodeling.

In 2003, Murray’s Furniture relocated its Trading Post location from downtown Odell to 1105 Tucker Road and began business as Murray’s Furniture Clearance Center. In a press release the company noted that during that decade and a half in operation, the Clearance Center developed a strong working relationship with Ashley Furniture, the world’s largest manufacturer and number one retailer of home furnishings in North America.

Ashley sells furniture, rugs, and accessories, as well as several mattress lines in the on-site Dream Destination bedding department.