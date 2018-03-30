Children’s Theater, Adult Center troupe highlight busy spring and summer

Selections will vary greatly, from quiet two-person studies on aging to the boisterous “Chicago: The Musical,” as local actors look ahead to a busy 2018 for local stage productions including Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association (CGOA), Hood River Valley Adult Center, Columbia Center for the Arts, and Plays for Non-Profits

‘National Live’ broadcast April 1

While not involving actors on the local stage, another “live theater” experience is coming April 1 to Columbia Center for the Arts: Tom Stoppard’s classic “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead” is next in the National Theater Live from London series. The comic situation comedy involves two “minor” characters from Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” Shows start at noon at CCA, 213 Cascade Ave. For info visit columbiaarts.org.

Plays for Non-Profits playbill

“The Lion in Winter,” closing this weekend, started a busy 2018 season for Plays for Non-Profits. See photo caption for production details.

Next comes the reprise of “The Blind Princess,” a musical written by Bill Weiler of Lyle, at Columbia Center for the Arts in late May. Directed by Sullivan Mackintosh, this is a partnership with the CCA Children’s Theater program; details below.

Coming in July: scenes from “Spoon River Anthology,” directed by Tay Camille Lynne (Alais in “The Lion in Winter”).

August brings the classic comedy “You Can’t Take It With You,” directed by Tom Burns, at Wy’east Performing Arts Center.

Opening just after Thanksgiving will be “A Chorus Line,” presented at The Dalles Civic Theater, directed by Linda Dallman.

CCA Children’s Program

Columbia Center for the Arts returns its Summer Children’s Theater Program starting in June, for kids aged 4-18. In a roster of summer theater workshops, youths will learn acting, set design, costumes, directing, audiovisual, and makeup, and put on three productions.

Learn more at columbiaarts.org.

Adult Center Theater forms

A new troupe, Adult Center Theater (ACT) is based at Hood River Valley Adult Center.

The inaugural season starts in April with “Senior Moments,” a series of serious and comical vignettes depicting the lives of senior citizens; the staged readings will be April 20-28, directed by Ken Burns.

The vignettes ask, “What’s so funny about getting older?” Shows are Friday and Saturday, April 20-21 and April 27-28 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 22 at 2 p.m.

The non-proﬁt Adult Center, with the support of local actors and directors, recently created ACT (Adult Center Theater) to provide entertainment, education and community discussion, with proceeds from the productions supporting the Center’s Meals on Wheels Program. In addition to “Senior Moments,” directed by Ken McCarthy, in late July ACT will present “Cell,” a play about immigration and family, including a discussion with its director and playwright, Cassandra Medley; in September, it’s three one-act dinner theater plays, “Baseball, Hot Dogs, Apple Pie and ??” directed by Gary Young, including, you guessed it, hot dogs, apple pie, and lemonade. In December, the community can look forward to a special Austrian holiday singalong. In August 2019, the Adult Center will host Plays for Non Proﬁts’ presentation of “Our Town,” directed by Lynda Dallman, with proceeds donated to the Meals on Wheels Program.

As part of the Adult Center, ACT is looking for individual and business sponsors to support the 2018 entertainment season. For more information on becoming a sponsor, contact garyyoung.hoodriver@gmail.com or 541-399-2157.

The Meals on Wheels Program provides daily meals delivered by Adult Center volunteers to people who are not able to leave their homes. Currently, people throughout Hood River County are visited and receive a warm meal, Monday through Friday, and frozen meals to warm and enjoy over the weekend. Meals on Wheels recipients has increased substantially in the last two years, creating a need for more volunteer drivers/visitors. Volunteer drivers typically work a few hours one day a week to deliver food and visit for a few minutes. Spouses or friends often volunteer together. For more information, contact the Adult Center, 541-386-2060.

In late July ACT will present “Cell,” a play about immigration and family, including a discussion with its director and playwright, Cassandra Medley.

CGOA presents ‘All in the Timing’

The CGOA production “All in the Timing,” a series of one-acts, does something different, with a kind of Gorge tour forming the run of the show:

Bingen theater — April 12-14 at 7:30 p.m.

Hegewald Center, Stevenson — April 15 at 2 p.m.

Naked Winery, Hood River — April 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Hood River Elks ballroom — April 20-21 at 7:30 p.m.

‘Chicago’ seeks dancers, keyboardists

Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s Stages production of “Chicago: The Musical” still needs a few good men.

According to director Bruce Ludwig, “We’re looking for men who can sing and dance, and while we’d prefer fellows with stage experience, it’s not a deal breaker.” Additionally, Chicago needs two keyboardists with good music reading skills. Contact Ludwig at 541-380-0857 or bludwig50@gorge.net for more information.

Kander and Ebb’s “Chicago: The Musical,” will run June 8-23 at Bingen Theater.