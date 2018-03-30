Church News: Easter services

Unitarian Universalist

The Mid-Columbia Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will hold Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m. at the Rockford Grange, 4262 Barrett Road, Hood River. The service, “Easter and the Holy Fool,” will be led by Rev. Judy Zimmerman, with Elaine Castles, celebrant.

Though we don’t typically think of Easter, the pinnacle of the Christian liturgical year, as a time of humor, the life and teachings of Jesus of Nazareth cast this historical figure as a quintessential holy fool.

A segment of the service will offer a commemoration of Passover, which ends April 7. Children will decorate Easter eggs during Religious Education.

Concordia

Concordia Lutheran Church will hold services as follows: Palm Sunday, March 25 at 9 a.m.; Maundy Thursday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m.; Good Friday, March 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran, The Dalles; Easter Sunday, April 1, Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. at Idlewild Cemetery (new section) followed by breakfast at Concordia; Easter Sunday, 9 a.m.

Pillar Bible

Pillar Bible Fellowship, located at 2415 Eastside Road — the Pine Grove Methodist Church site — will hold its Easter services at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 1.

Valley Christian

Hood River Valley Christian, 975 Indian Creek Road, holds their Easter services as follows; Saturday, March 31, 10 a.m., “The Hoppening,” for all ages — continental breakfast, program and egg hunt; Sunday, April 1, 8:30 a.m. early worship, 9:15-10 a.m., breakfast served by church youth, and 10:30 a.m., Easter Worship (bring flowers for floral cross).

For more information on the Easter services, call 541-386-2608 or visit hoodrivervalleychristianchurch.com.

St. Mary’s

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont, will hold Easter services as follows: Good Friday, March 30, 3 p.m. Stations of the Cross, 5:30 p.m. Celebration of the Lord’s Passion in English, 7 p.m. Spanish; Easter Vigil, March 31, 8 p.m. Solemn Vigil Mass in English; Easter Sunday, April 1, 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish and 10 a.m. in English.

Riverside

Riverside United Church of Christ, Fourth and State streets, will hold services as follows:

Holy Saturday, March 31 — Come by the sanctuary from 9-11 a.m. for an “open house” time of prayer, meditation and silent reflection; 10:30 a.m., prayers removed from Lenten cross.

Easter Sunday, April 1 — Family-friendly worship, 10:30 a.m.; bring a flower for the cross.

Music by Riverside Chancel Choir with guest musicians on trumpet and bagpipe. Easter egg hunt after worship for children.

