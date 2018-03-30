City manager meetings seek public involvement

Consultant Greg McKenney will spend the day in Hood River Monday learning what characteristics and credentials people want to see in a new Hood River City Manager.

McKenney will spend a half-hour with each council member and Mayor Paul Blackburn, and with select staff members and representatives of other local agencies, and then take input that night from the community.

Current Hood River City Manager Steve Wheeler announced his retirement in January and the city is in the early stages of a process to recruit and hire a new municipal chief executive officer, with a target date of late July.

“The goal is to get a sense of what the community wants,” said Council Member Mark Zanmiller, who chairs a council subcommittee that hired Peckham-McKenney from a field of three finalist firms.

The new manager would start work as early as mid-July. Wheeler has formally retired but remains on a flexible four-day workweek and has said he can remain with the city through the summer as manager and for a brief transition period once the new manager is on board.

The April 2 forum, from 6-8 p.m. at the Hood River Fire Hall, is part one of a two-stage process; the council formally continued its March 26 meeting until 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, at which point community input on the city manager search will be translated into a manager profile document for consultant McKenney to use in recruitment. At that point, McKenney will compile a list of semi-finalists for the city to screen, before asking finalists to come to Hood River for interviews, in mid-July.

Technically, the Monday forum is also a city council meeting, and the city will provide formal public notice of it, since a quorum of council members is expected. The elected officials have said they want to be there to listen to public input.

The forum is part of an advance vetting, giving McKenney a list of traits and skills in potential managers, and knowledge of the challenges facing the city as well as the range of services the city provides.

Once the screening process is done and interviews are scheduled, the community will have the opportunity to meet with each candidate and ask questions, just as Wheeler went through when he was hired four years ago.