County holds budget talks next week

Next week looks busy for the Hood River County Board of Commissioners and budget committee, with a pair of government meetings concerning financial shortages and a land use dispute.

The board of commissioners meets Monday, April 2 at 4:30 p.m. for a work session on revenue planning, followed by a continued hearing at 6 p.m. regarding DeeTour Hotel, in the latest legal back-and-forth over the proposed upper valley development.

At issue is an Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals decision upholding Hood River Valley Residents Committee’s appeal of the hotel. LUBA found three errors in the county’s approval of the project at the old Dee mill site, at the Lost Lake Road and Dee Highway juncture. The state land use board sent the issue back to the county via remand to resolve.

On the budget side of Monday’s meeting, agenda items include “sustainable operations, revenue sources, and media services.” The meeting packet shows a food and beverage sales tax is up for discussion.

On Thursday, April 5, from 3-5 p.m., the county budget committee discusses the fiscal year budget for July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019. That panel consists of commissioners and five citizen members.

Both meetings take place in county chambers, 601 State St., Hood River. Neither session is considered the board’s general meeting — that will likely take place mid-month.

Commissioner Bob Benton and his peers on the board called for a more “aggressive” meeting schedule at the board’s regular session in March. The more urgent meeting schedule he brought up appears to be unfolding.

The budget committee will deliberate, and any person may appear and discuss proposed programs with the panel.

A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after March 30, at the Department of Budget and Finance during business.

The committee session will be the first in a series detailing county plans as it tussles with an impending budget hole, estimated at around $1.4 million. Staff are expected to present the board with fiscal details and options.

A legal notice specifies the purpose of the budget committee meeting: “to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget.”