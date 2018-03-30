History Museum unveils fire exhibit

Fire threatens human life, property and strains economic and political systems. But importantly, fire is an integral part of many natural ecosystems. This destructive/beneficial dichotomy is played out in our Northwest timber country. The 2017 Eagle Creek fire underscored the duality of this natural phenomenon, according to Dr. Lynn Orr, executive director of The History Museum of Hood River County.

Orr said the conflicting viewpoints about how best to manage the forests once the fire was contained, spurred The History Museum of Hood River County’s newest exhibition, “FIRE: Eagle Creek 2017.”

In November 2017, Jerry Franklin, professor of environmental and forest sciences, University of Washington, gave an informative talk in Hood River about the effects of the Eagle Creek fire, said Orr in a press release. His explanations about how and why the fire acted as it did opened many minds to the broader issues of forest management. “FIRE: Eagle Creek 2017” is a direct result of Franklin’s insights. Subsequently, many people — first responders, the Forest Service, photographers, members of the press, local environmental groups — shared their knowledge and experience with the museum, shaping the exhibition narrative, said Orr.

Explore the visible record of the Eagle Creek fire and the science of fire and forest management as seen through the lens of these different groups. Each has a special relationship with our forests and wildlands.

A suite of photomurals by Portland photographer/artist Chris Liedle sets the stage. His “eye” and camera captured the energy of the fire, and visitors sense the fire’s looming power in these large-scale images. Several other photographers/artists have also shared their work: John Marshall, Danny McCarty, William Sullivan, and Robert Van Pelt. Video components include clips of infrared aerial footage of the fire provided by local hi-tech firm Hood Tech Aero through the assistance of Brian Prange and Devon Wells.

In addition to the photography display, the exhibit features information about forest ecology and the history of forest fire management, including the input of President Teddy Roosevelt. His dedication to conserving America’s wildlands contributed to the 20th-century approach to fighting forest fires: “the 10 o’clock policy.” That strategy expected that all fires be extinguished by 10 a.m. the day after discovered. The fire prevention regime was further popularized during World War II, and Smokey Bear appeared in 1947. His “Only you can prevent forest fires” is the quintessential slogan of 20th-century forest management policy.

The exhibit will run through June 2, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for the general public, and free for children under 10 and members of the military, firefighters and other members of the firefighting force (such as EMTs).