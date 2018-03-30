HRV track and field impress at McMinnville meet

Before heading into spring break, HRV track and field would head to McMinnville for its second competition of the season on March 22.

In McMinnville, HRV’s entire team of 100-plus varsity and junior varsity athletes were able to compete, “which is rare to have in the same meet,” head coach Brandon Bertram explained.

For HRV, the trip to compete in McMinnville’s track and field competition was the first for the Eagles’ program.

And the varsity athletes who returned this season, after competing in the state meet in Eugene last spring, “started the season off with top end performances, with many matching their personal bests already,” said Bertram.

Chad Klaas, a junior at HRV, set personal bests in four events: pole vault, javelin, 4x1 relay and 4x4 relay.

HRV senior Jonah Tactay took personal bests in three events: long jump, triple jump and high jump.

Gabe Campos Davis set best times in three events: 400 meters, 4x1 relay and 4x4 relay.

Robby Running finished with two new personal bests: 4x1 relay and 4x4 relay.

HRV junior Katie Kennedy claimed two personal bests as well, but in jumping events: high jump and long jump.

All of these returning athletes claimed victories and matched personal records.

Henry Buckles (shot put) and Josephine Dickinson (mile run), newcomers on this year’s HRV squad, grabbed their first varsity victories last week in McMinnville.

“We are excited how far along our performances are as an overall complete team right now,” said Bertram. “The team is young with several freshman and sophomores making an early impact.”

Next competitions for the Eagles track and field team will be junior varsity at HRV on April 4 in the Hood River dual meet event, and then the varsity team will travel to Sandy on April 7 for a meet.