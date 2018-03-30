Keeping up with former HRV athletes

Mason Bailey

Three-straight Small Coed Show Cheer National Championships: that’s how former Hood River Valley High School cheerleader Mason Bailey would end her four-year collegiate career as part of the cheer squad team at Boise State University.

In late February at the 2018 Collegiate Championships in Anaheim, Bailey and her Boise State cheer squad beat out San Jose State, Arizona State, Portland State and UC Merced in the Small Coed Show Cheer National Championships for a three-peat (2016, 2017 and 2018) of this event. Bailey’s third title adds to the Boise State University Cheerleaders and Mane Line Dancers nine total national championships.

“During my time at Boise State, I have personally seen the program grow from only cheering on the sidelines to a three-time USA national championship team; all due to the support of Bronco Nation,” said Bailey.

Not only is Bailey a three-time national champion, but she also was captain of the Broncos cheer squad team and has cheered in many nationally-televised collegiate games, including last year’s college football matchup between Boise State University and the University of Oregon in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Despite my Ducks losing in this game by a final score of 38-28, the loss couldn’t hide the fact of how far Bailey had come.

Before performing in front of thousands of viewers with Boise State, whether it was live in person or on your television screen, the 2014 graduate was cheering on the HRV football and basketball programs that drew maybe a few hundred of people at the most.

“Having the opportunity to captain this storied program, while cheering for championship football, volleyball, and basketball teams, has truly been a dream come true,” said Bailey. “Although there were many challenging moments, my friend’s and family’s support helped me to make the most of this experience.”

To go from cheering for hundreds of people to performing for thousands of viewers across the nation — and to also take accountability to execute when the camera is on you — is a remarkable thing that Bailey was able to accomplish, since prior to Boise State, she had never been on a stage quite like what the Broncos were putting her on to.



And throughout her four years with the Broncos, she showed that the spotlight was never too big for this small town girl as she cheered in hundreds of prime-time events, including the Fiesta Bowl (football) in 2014, the Poinsettia Bowl (football) in 2015, the Cactus Bowl (football) in 2016, the Las Vegas Bowl (football) in 2017, two Mountain West Championship football games in 2014 and 2017, three Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament appearances at the University of Tennessee, UCLA and University of Louisville, a regular season Men’s Mountain West Basketball Championship game in 2015, and two Women’s Mountain West Tournament Championship games in 2017 and 2018.

“As I reflect back on my four years as a Boise State cheerleader, I feel incredibly blessed to have chosen a university and cheer program that has fully supported me from day one,” said Bailey. “I would like to give a special thank you to my parents, who are now some of Boise State’s most loyal fans. Without their support, I never would have come close to making my dreams a reality. Go Broncos!”

Bailey will be graduating this upcoming spring with a degree in political science, specifically with an emphasis in public law.

Gio Magana-Rivera

The HRV soccer program is known for its rich history of getting its athletes to the next level upon graduation, and one of the more notable names that has came out of the program in the past few years is Gio Magana-Rivera.

Around town, Magana is a standout name, especially in the soccer community, as he was a huge part of the Eagles team that went a perfect 18-0 and won the state title back in 2014.

And since graduating high school in 2016, Magana has continued to add to his legacy that started in soccer fields across Hood River County.

Currently, Magana is a sophomore at the University of Portland and is a starter at the midfielder position for the Pilots.

This past season, Magana started in all 17 games for Portland and the Pilots went 9-7-1 on the season, including 4-2-1 in the West Coast Conference.

However, the Pilots were unable to defend its 2016 WCC Championship and make it back to the NCAA Tournament for a second straight year.



Magana ended his sophomore year with three goals and an assist, pushing his career totals to six goals and one assist.

Black and purple weren’t the only colors Magana suited up for last year — as he was also rocking the green and yellow Portland Timbers colorway on the field last summer.

In the spring of 2017, Magana and three of his Pilots teammates (Rey Ortiz, Kris Reaves and Reid Baez) joined the Timbers U23 squad.

When the four joined the team, Timbers U23 head coach Aaron Lewis had this to say upon the acquirement of this new talent: “We feel each of these guys bring a nice blend of experience, abilities, and skill-sets to help shape what we are trying to do here this summer. We are pleased to bring this group of proven winners in as our part of our initial announcements.”

And for Magana, he was nothing short of a proven winner.

Magana’s accomplishments over the past four years: Oregon State 5A player of the year awards in 2013 and 2014; Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year in 2014; OSAA 5A soccer state champion and MVP of the championship game in 2014; Columbia River Conference Player of the Year in 2013 and 2014; and WCC All-Freshman team in 2016.

With the 2018 season around the corner for the Pilots, Magana gets an early start to his junior year as the University of Portland takes on Oregon State for spring action on April 7.

Skyler Hunter

Spring sports are underway around the country, and former HRV baseball standout Skyler Hunter is beginning his sophomore season with the Boilermakers at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

Through the first 20 games of the season, the Boilermakers are 10-10 and are coming off a home victory over Lipscomb University by a final score of 6-2 on March 23, snapping a seven-game losing streak for Purdue.

Hunter has started in center field in all 20 games for the Boilermakers this season and has a batting average of .370 in 81 at bats, leading the team in both categories.

In those 81 at bats, Hunter has totaled 30 hits (a team-high), 13 RBIs, three doubles and two triples.

With those statistics, it’s no surprise that Hunter has had a few standout games already at this point in the season.

On March 10 versus Tulane University, Hunter went 2-5 and had four RBIs — a season high for the Boilermakers — and scored three runs en route to Purdue’s 12-8 victory.

Against the University of Saint Louis on Feb. 23, Purdue won by a final score of 5-2 and Hunter had a big hand in the victory as he scored four of the five runs, knocking in three RBIs and scoring one run.

A couple days later against Notre Dame, Hunter went 2-5, tallying in two RBIs and two runs scored to help Purdue edge out the Irish by a final score of 8-7.

However, the strong start Purdue is seeing out of Hunter early on this season is nothing new for the Boilermakers; he’s coming off a freshman season for the history books.



Last season, Hunter was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and was Big Ten Freshman of the Week in late March.

Hunter also became the first freshman to lead Purdue in batting average, with a .323 average on the season, since Kevin Plawecki in 2010. Plawecki won 2012 Big Ten Player of the Year honors and currently plays for the New York Mets.

Not only was Hunter the first freshman to lead Purdue in batting average for an entire season since 2010, but his 34 RBIs made him the first freshman since 2010 to reach the 30-RBI benchmark.

Hunter’s freshman year wasn’t anything unexpected as he came into Prude with a list of accolades from HRV.

A 5A state title in 2015 as a junior, state runner-up in 2014 and 2016, three-year gold glove winner, conference player of the year in 2016 and a two-time all-state honoree are a few of his more notable accomplishment in an HRV uniform.

From HRV baseball to an NCAA D-1 program in Purdue University, follow the rest of Hunter’s 2018 regular season with a little more than 30 games left, before the Big Ten Tournament starts on June 23, at www.purduesports.com.