Death Notices, May 1 edition: Sharilyn Hennessy and Yvonne Goodwin

Sharilyn Hennessy

Sharilyn L. “Shari” Hennessy passed away on April 27, 2018, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Shari was born on Aug. 28, 1941, and was 76 years of age at the time of her passing.



Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Yvonne Goodwin

Yvonne M. “Dolly” Goodwin passed away with family by her side April 27, 2018, in Hood River, Ore. Dolly was born Nov. 2, 1935, and was 82 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.