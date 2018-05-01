Entertainment Update

Kay Floria at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines on Friday, May 4, 6-9 p.m.: Kay Floria plays keyboard and sings blues, ballads and jazzy tunes. Her style is reminiscent of the women blues artists from the ‘40s and ‘50s. The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.



Pavement Ends plays May 4

Pavement Ends is playing at the 10th anniversary of Naked Winery’s tasting room in Hood River on Friday, May 4 from 6-9 p.m. Featuring blues, rock and more from Dennis Harvey, Tim Mayer, Dave Wade and John Durkan. Naked Winery, 102 Second St., Hood River; 800-666-9303.

Schifter at Hood Crest

Vocalist and guitarist Henry Schifter plays Hood Crest Winery on Sundays in May from 3-5 p.m. Hood Crest Winery, 1900 Orchard Road, Hood River; 541-716-0140.

Music at Hood River Taqueria

Hood River Taqueria will be celebrating First Friday and Cinco De Mayo on Friday and Saturday, May 4-5, with live music from Los Amigos de la Sierra. The band will be brining their flavor of Regional Mexicano/ Norteno music on Friday from 5 -9 p.m. and again on Saturday from 2-5 p.m.

Hood River Taqueria is at 1210 13th St. in Hood River on the Heights.

John Bunzow at Solera

Come on out to Solera Brewery and welcome John Bunzow for the very first time! Grab a beer and show this Nashville/Portland musician some Gorge love. Music starts at 6 p.m. and is family- friendly until 8 p.m.

On May 11, Solera hosts “resident jukebox” Alonzo Garbanzo. He sings, he plays, he takes requests. “Come see why the locals love this show!” said a press release. Music starts at 6 p.m., and minors are allowed until 8 p.m.

And on May 19, it’s singer/songwriter Jess Clemons beginning at 5:30 p.m. This will also mark the opening of Solera’s outdoor stage for the summer.

“A Vermont native and traveler at heart, Clemons now calls the Gorge home,” said a press release. “She regularly plays local breweries and wineries, as well as small venues around southern Baja in the winter, and tours back to her New England roots each year. Often compared to Bonnie Raitt, Patty Griffin and Brandi Carlisle, Clemons plays a mix of originals and covers.”

