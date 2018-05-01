Digging into Arbor Week

A diverse line of deciduous trees now graces Rand Road near Cascade following a community Arbor Week project on April 22 and April 27. Hood River Tree Committee facilitated what is known as Rand Road Arboretum, with coordination by Matthew Tichenor, a Hood River Valley High School junior. Tichenor, with shovel at left, organized the work parties for his Extended Application project. “I had never planted a tree like this so it was really cool to learn how to do this,” Tichenor said Friday. The Village at Rand Homeowners Association and a neighbor to the north are facilitating a separate water hookup for the trees. Tree Mates, also known as gaters, were installed for watering and to prevent wind and pest damage. Help came from neighbors and Committee members, led by Jacquie Barone and Tyler Roth, who guided Tichenor in the tree selection and planting design, and committee member David Braun and Adam Allsup of Braun Arboricultural Consulting. Allsup said, “It’s good to know people are trying to make things better.”