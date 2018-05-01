White Salmon-Bingen Police Chief Mike Hepner and Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer talk with U.S. Rep. Greg Walden at Saturday’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at Skyline Hospital in White Salmon. At right is police clerk Lisa George, who coordinates the twice-annual event with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration. Walden, Oregon Dist. 2, went to Skyline because it is the designated drug turn-in location for Hood River and Wasco counties, in addition to Klickitat and other Washington counties. The turn-in is intended as a way to help communities address opioid abuse in their communities, which Hepner and Songer both said is a rising problem in their jurisdictions, in addition to ongoing methamphetamine and what Hepner described as a fairly new one: black tar heroin. Drugs collected Saturday on a no-questions-asked basis were placed in protective containers and delivered to the DEA for disposal. In the first 90 minutes, an estimated 25 people drove up with anywhere from a bag of drugs to a single pill bottle. Walden supported the DEA’s recent initiative to send $6.5 million in grants to Oregon to combat opioid addition. Walden is supporting additional legislation through his committee work.